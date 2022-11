SINGAPORE – Since scoring a coveted seat at Copenhagen’s acclaimed three-Michelin-starred restaurant Noma is near impossible, perhaps recreating its dishes is the closest you can get to its New Nordic cuisine.

And you can do that with its new 352-page cookbook, Noma 2.0: Vegetable, Forest, Ocean. Launched on Nov 8, it compiles 200 dishes created in the restaurant’s test kitchen since 2018 – with many recipes building on a decade of research and development.