SINGAPORE – France has baguette, Singapore has roti perancis. Britain has crumpets, Indonesia has ambon. Italy has pandoro, Singaporean cookbook author Christopher Tan wants you to make his Tandoro.

In his new cookbook, NerdBaker 2, the 51-year-old delves into the rich tradition of yeasted Asian breads, kueh, bao and pancakes. It is the follow-up to NerdBaker, published in 2015, which explored the world of Asian-accented cakes, cookies and bread.