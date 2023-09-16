Retro revival – food businesses mine nostalgia to draw customers

SINGAPORE – Old is perennial gold in Singapore. Despite the relentless march of progress, the determined forward thinking, people here like to bask in nostalgia, to hark back to simpler times.

Restaurants and cafes have done much to encourage that, and a crop of new ones is continuing that trend. They are conjuring in food, drink and decor the sepia-toned, warm memories of days gone by to draw customers.

That strategy is paying off too, judging by the crowds that flock to these places.

What seems to be driving the success is that these canny entrepreneurs are putting a modern spin on retro food and drink.

Doing that helps widen their pool of potential customers – older ones who actually lived through those days and younger ones seeking Instagram-worthy interiors and eats.

Recreating a Housing Board (HDB) common corridor, complete with doors, metal gates, a green trash can and even a sliding lift door that doubles as the cafe entrance, has been social media gold for influencer types. They have been beating down the simulated lift doors to Lou Shang in Prinsep Street, a cafe-bar which opened in mid-August.

Great Nanyang, a 70-seat cafe in Craig Road which also opened in mid-August, bills itself as an “olden-day kopitiam concept”.

Owner Keith Kang, 40, says: “I wanted to allow the younger generation to go back in time and have the opportunity to experience the charms of olden-day coffee houses from the 1950s to 1980s.

“The older generation can also reminisce about the good old days. It’s a wonderful way to bridge generations and create a nostalgic ambience for everyone to enjoy good traditional Nanyang food together.”

Old Seng Choong, a cake and cookie chain, recently introduced new offerings made with flaky pastry at its Bake-Off Concept stores at Paragon mall, which opened in April, and Changi Airport Terminal 2, which opened a week ago.

Customers, drawn by the smell of pastry wafting from the spanking-new-but-made-to-look-old ovens in-store, routinely snap up 1,000 Creme Brulee Tarts costing $3.90 each daily.

So chuffed by the response is founder Daniel Tay that he is looking to open what he calls an “atas kopitiam” that he might name Old Seng Choong Cold Drinks Stall. Those tall plastic tubs that some hawkers still scoop drinks such as chin chow and soya bean milk from will feature prominently.

The 53-year-old, who named his business after the confectionery shop in Marine Parade that his father ran, wants to serve “a nice hae mee”, or prawn noodles, and Hokkien mee. Kaya toast will also feature on the menu.

Will people pay top dollar for kaya toast? “With brioche, they will,” he says.

Bing Tang Tang Shui: Desserts in an office setting