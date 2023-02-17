Fads in the past, but some toys and games still popular among adults in Singapore

This toy line of dolls and accessories was hard to miss for a girl. The dolls are life-like and live in doll houses with intricate furniture. Most of the playsets are in pastel colours and the plastic doors open to reveal a bed, refrigerator, a vanity set and even a skating rink.

The first playset was designed in 1983 in Britain and the toys went on sale in 1989. United States toy giant Mattel acquired the brand in 1998 and introduced a larger version of the toy.

Mattel discontinued the smaller playset in 2002, and it has since undergone several reboots, with the latest in 2018.

Polly Pockets are available here at some Toys ‘R’ Us stores and e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada and Amazon, at much higher prices than previously.

A local collector, who wanted to be known only as Anna, said she paid around $100 for a special-edition set on Amazon. The 34-year-old art freelancer recalled spending only about $20 on a single set when she was younger.

“Though Polly Pocket is not as popular as it used to be, I have collector friends in Singapore and around the world who still have the craze. It reminds us of our childhood. Someday, I would love to pass the collection down to my daughter,” Ms Anna said.

