Jazz up your festive table with these trendy and easy recipes

Captivate your guests with these brownies in the shape of pine cones, which will be instant social media hits.

Dessert designer and blogger Emma Wills shared a recipe on Nov 6 on her site Ems Foodie Fix (str.sg/if5J).

Her recipe is straightforward, but I find the amount of sugar far more than what I would usually use for making brownies.

Her brownies are filled with caramel, which I choose to omit because it sounds like a sugar bomb requiring many more steps.

Baking the brownie is not difficult, but as I cut down on the sugar, the result is a tad dry. Her recipe calls for it to be baked for 25 minutes, but I find 22 to 23 minutes is sufficient.

To counter the dry texture, I add Cointreau, which gives the brownie an alcoholic and orangey lift. You can also add frosting to the mix if you want to omit alcohol.

Mashing the brownie and shaping it into little cones take some time.

Do not worry about measuring out six exact portions – it is fine if the pine cones are not identical in size.

Use a little pressure to press the brownie mixture and make it compact, so that it does not break apart when you embed the cereal. Chilling the cones before spiking in the pieces of cereal is an important step as you need the brownie cones to have a firm texture.

Inserting the cereal into the brownie cones to form pine cones is time-consuming, so give yourself at least an hour for this step.

After you complete inserting the cereal pieces, place the pine cone brownies in airtight containers and stick them in the fridge to let them set. You may want to prepare them a day ahead.

Ingredients

170g butter

200g dark chocolate callets

3 eggs

120g caster sugar

30g light brown sugar

1 Tbs vanilla extract

160g plain flour

50g cocoa powder

½ tsp salt

3 Tbs Cointreau

100g KoKo Krunch cereal

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 deg C while you prepare the brownie batter.

2. Place the butter and dark chocolate callets in a heatproof bowl. Place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water over low heat. The water should not touch the base of the bowl.

3. Heat the mixture until melted. Remove the bowl from the heat and allow it to cool.

4. Use a handheld mixer or stand mixer to beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla extract.

5. Fold the slightly cooled chocolate butter mixture into the egg mixture.

6. Sieve the flour and cocoa powder together.

7. Add the flour, cocoa powder and salt into the wet ingredients, taking care not to overbeat the mixture.

8. Line a baking pan with baking paper. Pour in the batter.

9. Lower the heat of the oven to 170 deg C. Place the baking pan in the oven and bake for 22 to 23 minutes.

10. Remove the baking pan from the oven and allow the brownie to cool down.

11. Slice the crusts off the top and sides of the brownie. Either discard or eat as a snack.

12. Break the brownie up into a bowl. Add the Cointreau and mash the mixture together.

13. Divide the brownie mixture into six parts and roll each portion into a conical shape with a flat base.

14. Place the brownie cones in the fridge for three hours to allow their texture to firm up.

15. Insert the cereal pieces into the brownie cone, starting from the top, working in rows until the brownie resembles a pine cone.

16. Place the pine cones in the fridge to allow them to firm up completely and prevent the cereal from falling out.

17. When serving, dust a little icing sugar over the brownie pine cones to create a snowy effect.

Makes six pieces

Holiday fruity ice cubes