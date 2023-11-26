Fun With Kids: Sanrio-themed Christmas Wanderland, SkyPark playground

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.
Christmas Wanderland with Sanrio characters
Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Gudetama are appearing in Singapore.
Take pictures with the characters from Dec 1 to 17, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays, at Marina Square. Only 40 families can be in the queue at any one time and no purchase is required.
The mall’s central atrium has transformed into a Sanrio-themed Christmas Wanderland, with a host of free activities already under way until Jan 1.
For instance, kids and adults can frolic in a big ball pit with cut-outs of the Little Twin Stars in the background.
Then there is snow foam which will fall thrice daily at a rink with Cinnamoroll overlooking it.
On selected dates, children aged from four to 12 can enjoy bowling fun here and knock down jumbo pins to score treats.
Marina Square app users can get a Sanrio festive greeting card and sticker sheet, with a new design released weekly. If you spend at least $180 at the mall, you can redeem mugs.
There are also adorable figurines of Kuromi and My Melody at photo spots in the atrium.
Go to str.sg/ixEa for details.
SkyPark by Kiztopia
A new indoor space with a multi-level play structure, obstacle courses and high-element challenges opened on Cineleisure level 4 on Nov 24.
SkyPark is run by the team behind Kiztopia playground outlets, which appeal largely to younger children.
But it hopes this 8,000 sq ft space – decked out in sporty colour themes of blue and orange – will draw kids from six years old, teenagers and adults.
The little ones are welcome to join in the fun. There are slides and a ball pit, as well as a riding area with pedal go-karts.
Admission costs from $22.80 an hour for children aged one to 15. Those 16 years old and above pay $15 for an all-day pass. Families can also book party rooms to celebrate special occasions.
Find out more at kiztopia.com
Play session for kids with disabilities
Children with disabilities, aged two to nine, and their families are invited to play and learn at a free programme, Open Minds, Open Doors.
It runs on Dec 1 from 1 to 5pm at charity organisation Playeum’s home ground in Bedok.
Kids can explore an interactive and facilitated play space with their parents and caregivers, who can also pick up tips on how to engage children with activities using everyday materials at home.
Studies have shown that open-ended play opportunities are especially beneficial in helping children develop social-emotional life skills.
The session will be led by Playeum executive director Charlotte Goh and Arts of the Earth Learning Hub founder Esther Joosa. It is part of the Enabling Lives Festival organised by SG Enable, the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore.
Participants can connect with other families and build a supportive community.
Those interested can register for Open Minds, Open Doors at str.sg/ixER