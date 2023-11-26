Fun With Kids: Sanrio-themed Christmas Wanderland, SkyPark playground

SINGAPORE – Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

Christmas Wanderland with Sanrio characters

Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Gudetama are appearing in Singapore.

Take pictures with the characters from Dec 1 to 17, excluding Mondays and Tuesdays, at Marina Square. Only 40 families can be in the queue at any one time and no purchase is required.

The mall’s central atrium has transformed into a Sanrio-themed Christmas Wanderland, with a host of free activities already under way until Jan 1.

For instance, kids and adults can frolic in a big ball pit with cut-outs of the Little Twin Stars in the background.

Then there is snow foam which will fall thrice daily at a rink with Cinnamoroll overlooking it.