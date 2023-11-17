Design News: Immersive shopping, dining at The Christmas Atelier; Tangs’ tree styling, tablescaping for shoppers

Immersive shopping and dining outing at The Christmas Atelier

The fifth Christmas Atelier by local event planning agency The Atelier & Co will be showcasing more than 40 Singapore home and decor brands as well as artisanal works themed on Santa’s Toy Factory.

The festive shopping event will be held at The Atelier & Co’s 650 sq m headquarters at Level 8 Delta House, 2 Alexandra Road, from Dec 1 to 3.

The Atelier & Co, which first came up with the concept for The Christmas Atelier in 2019, wanted to create a fun shopping and dining experience for its customers by transforming its atelier into an immersive Christmas wonderland.

The concept creates a platform for home-grown founder-led brands and businesses, says founder Lelian Chew, who also owns wedding planning agency The Wedding Atelier and floral design studio The Floral Atelier.

This year, her team has recreated a whimsical landscape indoors with the scent of fresh pine and traditional festive treats.

The line-up includes established names such as leather and craft brand Bynd Artisan and three-Michelin-starred restaurant Les Amis, as well as new names exhibiting for the first time at The Christmas Atelier, such as modern leather goods-maker Lingwu and skincare brand Sigi Skin.

Info: Get free tickets before Nov 30 for The Christmas Atelier at bit.ly/thechristmasatelier

Tablescaping and tree-styling tips for shoppers at Tangs

Soak in the festive spirit at Tangs at Tang Plaza, a Singapore Christmas tradition that dates back to 1958 when the first C.K. Tang Department Store on Orchard Road was opened by its late founder Tang Choon Keng.

Today, apart from the 16,000 sq m flagship in Orchard Road, Tangs also has a 5,000 sq m outlet in VivoCity.