Design News: Immersive shopping, dining at The Christmas Atelier; Tangs’ tree styling, tablescaping for shoppers

Immersive shopping and dining outing at The Christmas Atelier
The fifth Christmas Atelier by local event planning agency The Atelier & Co will be showcasing more than 40 Singapore home and decor brands as well as artisanal works themed on Santa’s Toy Factory.
The festive shopping event will be held at The Atelier & Co’s 650 sq m headquarters at Level 8 Delta House, 2 Alexandra Road, from Dec 1 to 3.
The Atelier & Co, which first came up with the concept for The Christmas Atelier in 2019, wanted to create a fun shopping and dining experience for its customers by transforming its atelier into an immersive Christmas wonderland.
The concept creates a platform for home-grown founder-led brands and businesses, says founder Lelian Chew, who also owns wedding planning agency The Wedding Atelier and floral design studio The Floral Atelier.
This year, her team has recreated a whimsical landscape indoors with the scent of fresh pine and traditional festive treats.
The line-up includes established names such as leather and craft brand Bynd Artisan and three-Michelin-starred restaurant Les Amis, as well as new names exhibiting for the first time at The Christmas Atelier, such as modern leather goods-maker Lingwu and skincare brand Sigi Skin.
Info: Get free tickets before Nov 30 for The Christmas Atelier at bit.ly/thechristmasatelier
Tablescaping and tree-styling tips for shoppers at Tangs
Soak in the festive spirit at Tangs at Tang Plaza, a Singapore Christmas tradition that dates back to 1958 when the first C.K. Tang Department Store on Orchard Road was opened by its late founder Tang Choon Keng.
Today, apart from the 16,000 sq m flagship in Orchard Road, Tangs also has a 5,000 sq m outlet in VivoCity.
Shoppers will find an array of Christmas merchandise at festive pop-up zones called the Tangs Christmas Shop spread over Levels 3 and 4 at Tang Plaza and on Level 2 at VivoCity.
The department store has also lined up events and promotions this year designed to inspire novel festive decor ideas.
A highlight is Tangs’ first Christmas Tablescaping Workshop by Ms Monica Anne Lie At Tang Plaza on Saturday from 2 to 5pm.
Ms Lie, founder of local jewellery brand The Ordinary Co and an Instagram personality (@luxmondi) with more than 17,000 followers, will explore the finer points of crafting an Instagram-worthy table spread using visually appealing serving ware, golden multi-tiered dessert stands and other curated Christmas decor items. The workshop is at the Sinpopo Brand restaurant on Level 2.
This year, there are also bespoke Christmas tree-styling services at Tang Plaza where the service is complimentary with any Christmas tree purchase.
Tangs staff will be on hand to provide end-to-end customisation services for shoppers’ desired palettes, tree accessories and tree decor. They will also dress the tree accordingly and arrange for delivery to shoppers’ homes.
Info: For the full list of Tangs Christmas workshops, promotions and sales, go to tangs.com
Luxe travel gifts under $500
Luxe travel and lifestyle brand Tumi, which is known for its robust luggage pieces and accessories, has lined up a range of Christmas stocking fillers for under $500.
The brand, considered the cream of the crop among frequent travellers according to global travel magazine Travel + Leisure, has released a range of wallet-friendly accessories and small leather goods available at its Singapore stores.
The leather Nassau collection offers styles that can be easily adapted to suit any occasion. For instance, the Nassau Travel Watch Case ($370) is designed to keep delicate watches safe while on the go with its special microfibre lining.
Another good buy is Tumi’s Alpha X Multi Window Card Case ($200), which is fashioned from the brand’s proprietary PX6 fabric, a resilient, high-performance innovation with interior and exterior windows that ensure important cards are within reach.
Other gift ideas include the Tumi+ Extra Small Pouch in Lapis Blue ($180) and the Tumi+ Small Modular Pouch in Black ($160).
Info: For a list of Tumi stores and to shop online, go to tumi.sg