Food Picks: Homely braised meats at Zhu Zhu Zai and housemade brews at TeaGIF

Ms Chen roasts scallions to imbue her braising sauce with deeper aroma and flavour. The sauce is suitably spiced up with galangal and garlic, along with the usual suspects of star anise, cardamom and bay leaves.

An unexpected ingredient is mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine), which imparts a sublime sweetness.

The sauce is slightly gummy from the use of pork skin in the braise. I find it refreshing that Ms Chen refuses to use starch to thicken the braising sauce, allowing the natural flavours in the sauce to shine on their own merit.

Ms Chen, who used to work as a regional operations manager at a cyber-security firm, left her job in 2018 to pursue her passion to be a hawker.

Her plans were delayed as she could not find a hawker stall near her home.

She started a home-based catering business in 2019 and took up part-time stints at her former workplace.

She also worked as a kitchen assistant at a restaurant chain from 2021 to 2023 before opening her stall in November 2023.

For a one-dish meal, go for the Braised Pork Rice ($3.80), which is a filling bowl of glossy plump grains of Taiwan pearl rice topped with braised pork belly.

The dish is garnished with a slight sprinkle of spring onion and accompanied by sliced Japanese cucumber lightly pickled in vinegar and sugar.