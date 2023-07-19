Asia’s 50 Best Bars: Jigger & Pony retains No. 2 spot for third year running, 10 other Singapore bars make the list

HONG KONG – Singapore’s Jigger & Pony retained its position as Asia’s second-best bar for the third consecutive year.

During the awards ceremony for Asia’s 50 Best Bars in Hong Kong on Tuesday night, the bar at Amara Hotel in Tanjong Pagar once again was pipped to the top post by Hong Kong’s Coa.

But it was also named the Rémy Martin Legend of the List, an award given to bars that consistently performed well in the rankings since they began in 2016.

Jigger & Pony had landed the No. 1 spot in 2020, before it was overtaken by Coa in 2021.

Coa, which is dedicated to cocktails focusing on agave spirits such as mezcal, has retained that top ranking ever since.

Mr Uno Jang, Bar Operations Manager at Jigger & Pony, told The Straits Times: “It is a pleasure to be No. 2 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list – it is well-deserved for the team, for our guests who have consistently supported us, and for the Singapore’s tight-knit cocktail community which has always had each other’s backs.”

There were no hard feelings about coming in second to Coa once again, he added.

“We plan to celebrate at Coa later tonight... I’m very happy for us to be compared to a bar of that calibre.”

Coa co-founder Coa Jay Khan said that the win in Hong Kong was the most meaningful one of the bar’s three wins.

“I was born and brought up here, and I’ve seen Hong Kong evolved from a scene of karaoke bars to what it is today,” he said during a press conference after the awards ceremony. “I’m very proud to represent Hong Kong. We don’t plan to change anything at Coa (in the face of this win), but to continue promoting agave spirits in a way that people in Hong Kong and Asia will understand.