Jigger & Pony retains No. 2 spot on Asia's 50 Best Bars list; 11 S'pore bars make the cut

SINGAPORE - Pandemic restrictions did not dampen Singapore's dominant showing in this year's Asia's 50 Best Bars list.

There are 11 Singapore bars on the list, including Jigger & Pony at Amara Singapore - which retained its second spot and is currently No. 9 on the World's 50 Best Bars list. The lists are voted on by industry professionals.

The other two in the top 10 are MO Bar at Mandarin Oriental, Singapore - catapulting from No. 45 last year to No. 8, and earning it the Highest Climber award - and Manhattan at Regent Singapore, which dropped three spots to No. 9.

Formerly in the top 10, No Sleep Club in Keong Saik Road dropped to No. 15 (from No. 8), while Atlas Bar at Parkview Square slid to No. 23 (previously No. 7).

The results for the seventh edition of the annual awards, which featured bars from 16 cities in Asia, were announced in a live ceremony attended by 500 guests in Bangkok on Thursday (April 28).

Last year's No. 1 - Hong Kong's Coa - maintained its top spot, the second bar to achieve this feat after Singapore's Manhattan back in 2017 and 2018.

In addition, Hong Kong had the third place entry with Argo, which also won the Highest New Entry award.

Another new entrant is Tesouro from Goa at No. 4, which was also Best Bar in India and Best New Opening.

Rounding off the top five was Tokyo's Bar Benfiddich - up four notches to No. 5.

In Singapore, one-year-old Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore made its debut at No. 12, along with Analogue at Chijmes, which was ranked No. 37.

Nutmeg & Clove in Purvis Street re-entered the list at No. 36. It was previously No. 32 in the 2020 list.

Its bartender-owner, Mr Colin Chia, also earned the title of Industry Icon for his contributions to the bar sector on a global and regional level, and educating bartenders by developing training programmes across the region.

The other Singapore bars on the list were Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar Road at No. 27 (up from No. 36 last year), Sago House in Sago Street at No. 31 (up from No. 49 last year), and 28 HongKong Street at No. 49 (down from No. 21 last year).

Native bar in Amoy Street, ranked No. 14 last year, was not in this year's list.

The annual list is created from the votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy - an Asia-based group of 250 industry professionals that includes bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, educators and cocktail aficionados.