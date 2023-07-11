Asia’s 50 Best Bars: 8 Singapore bars make it to 51-100 list

SINGAPORE – Ahead of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony next Tuesday, the third edition of the 51 to 100 list has been released, with eight Singapore entrants.

Last Word made its debut at No. 61. It was opened in January 2022 by the team behind Nutmeg & Clove, which is likely to be in next week’s top 50 list. It was ranked 74th on the World’s 50 Best Bars list and 36th on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars lists in 2022.

Both bars are located in the same Purvis Street shophouse, with Last Word – focused on classic cocktails – on the second floor and Nutmeg & Clove – which takes inspiration from local history and dishes – occupying the first floor.

Three other Singapore bars made their debut on the Asia’s Best Bars list, with The Elephant Room at Teck Lim Road at No. 64, Night Hawk at Tanjong Pagar Road at No. 73 and Offtrack at North Canal in 79th place.

Despite the strong showing from new bars, the other Singapore bars on the list dipped in 2023’s rankings compared to 2022: Tippling Club in Tanjong Pagar Road fell to No. 63 from No. 27, No Sleep Club in Keong Saik Road slipped to No. 74 from No. 15 and D.Bespoke in Bukit Pasoh Road is at No. 83, down from No. 58. Origin Bar & Grill in Orange Grove Road slid to 95th place from No. 66 last year.

Hong Kong, which will be hosting the Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony next week, had a strong showing as well. Five bars made the cut, including rock and roll dive bar The Pontiac. The bar’s co-founder, Beckaly Franks, won the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2023 in June.

Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur each had four bars on the list, with Charles H at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul at No. 51.

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars list has been published since 2016, and is based on votes by Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy – an Asia-based group of 260 industry professionals that includes bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers, educators and cocktail aficionados.

Eleven Singapore bars made the top 50 list last year, including Jigger & Pony at Amara Hotel in second place, while nine bars made the 51 to 100 list.

For the full 51-100 list, go to https://str.sg/iwhT.

After next week’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony, Singapore will be hosting the World’s 50 Best Bars announcement ceremony on Oct 17. This is the first time the influential ranking will be hosted by an Asian city.