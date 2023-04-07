Top Tipples: Cocktail happenings around Singapore, including new menus and festivals

New Menu: Jigger & Pony’s Identity

The experience of ordering a cocktail can be hit or miss – especially since so many come with vague flavour lists that do not paint an accurate picture of the drink’s taste profile.

But at Jigger & Pony in Tanjong Pagar Road, it is difficult to go wrong. After all, this is a venue that came in second place in the 2022 ranking of Asia’s Best Bars.

One of the drinks on its new Identity cocktail menu is Ugly Tomatoes ($28++), which reminds me of a light and spicy Bloody Mary – or an alcoholic rasam (South Indian tomato broth) – with its mix of gin, tomato puree and kummel, a liqueur flavoured with caraway cumin and fennel.

If you are more inclined to a classic cocktail, its rendition of the Dirty Martini ($28++) wins me over. The use of a specially engineered olive brine adds just the right amount of umami to balance out the gin and dry vermouth, and the trio of miso cream cheese stuffed olives elevate the otherwise humble cocktail garnish.

Info: www.jiggerandpony.com

New menu: Tippling Club’s Guide to Modern Drinking, Volume III