Focus is the name of the game for three new bars

SINGAPORE – In a city teeming with good bars – Singapore has 11 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list in 2022 – new businesses are finding ways to stand out. Aside from contending with the Republic’s cut-throat food and beverage scene, bar owners have to appeal to drinkers used to top-notch cocktails, often served with compelling food.

So, focus is the strategy at three bars that have just opened. One serves cocktails made with tea, another stocks more than 40 types of umeshu or Japanese plum liqueur, and the third is demystifying wines. You could say they are on a mission – to change the way people enjoy their tipples.