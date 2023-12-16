2023: Revenge of ghostings by the Singapore diner

SINGAPORE – Frequent and sudden changes to dining rules and supply-chain headaches due to Covid-19 notwithstanding, 2020 to 2022 were pretty good years to be a restaurateur.

Countries closed their borders to travellers. Trapped in Singapore, Singaporeans filled restaurants here, whether in parties of two, five or more. Some restaurants had long waitlists. Chefs and restaurateurs marvelled at how spending was up. People were feasting, ordering multiple bottles of wine. A $500++ tasting menu? Sure. Diners bit.