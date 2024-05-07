Malaysian actress Ruhainies no longer in contact with Singapore actor Aliff Aziz

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian actress Ruhainies has revealed she is no longer in contact with married Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz following the alleged khalwat controversy which marred their reputation.

In an interview with Malaysian media on May 6, she said she does not want to add fire to the issue and wants to focus on her career.

“I’m no longer in contact with Aliff. I don’t want to worsen the issue. I want to close this (chapter),” the 31-year-old said. “There’s no need for me to contact him anymore. My focus now is on my career.”

She added that the controversy has persisted for quite some time, and she does not want to prolong it. On March 9, Aliff, 33, and Ruhainies were detained by religious authorities under suspicion of khalwat (close proximity) in a condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

“When there’s a new statement, I’m afraid there won’t be an end,” she said. “Everyone, including netizens, is already tired because this issue has been going on for nearly two months.”

As for the accusation of conspiring with Aliff to bring down his wife, Malaysian artiste Bella Astillah, Ruhainies refused to comment.

“Whose opinion is that? Not mine. I can’t say much,” she said. “If I deny those claims, people will still say I did it. That is out of my control. I don’t want to say anything else.”

Bella, 30, has filed for a divorce from Aliff, but he refused to divorce her during the hearing on April 4.

The situation became more complicated when a woman by the name of Sarah Yasmine claimed to be Aliff’s girlfriend since January.

In an interview with the Singapore-based Malay-language podcast The Common Folks which was uploaded on May 2, Aliff said he regretted reconnecting with Sarah. He added that he will not prolong the divorce process any longer and is ready to let Bella go if it makes her happy.

Aliff and Bella, who share two children, married in September 2016.

The estranged couple divorced in 2019 after Aliff was hit with cheating allegations. However, they reconciled in 2020. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK