Actress Ruhainies to lodge police report over claims made by Aliff Aziz’s alleged girlfriend

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian actress Ruhainies is planning to take legal action over the claims made by Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz’s alleged girlfriend Sarah Yasmine, who alleged that Ruhainies was trying to defame her by accusing her of putting something in Aliff’s drink.

In addition to lodging a police report, Ruhainies, 31, will submit a complaint to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over the “disturbances” caused by Sarah.

“As for when and where, it’s better for me to keep that confidential for now or handle it quietly,” Ruhainies told Malaysian newspaper Kosmo!. “I know what I did before was wrong, but I need to defend myself.”

On March 9, Aliff – who is married to Malaysian actress-singer Bella Astillah – and Ruhainies were arrested by the religious authorities under suspicion of khalwat (close proximity) in a condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

Things heated up when Sarah revealed on social media that she had been Aliff’s girlfriend since January. She also exposed screenshots of messages between Aliff and NRF, whom she alleged to be Ruhainies, whose full name is Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas.

Asked about her feelings amid the controversy with Aliff, 33, Ruhainies admitted that her mind was “clouded” and said she was trying her best to navigate life with a positive mindset.

In another interview with mStar, The Star’s Malay-language news portal, she said she wanted to move on from the controversy, which has been going on for nearly two months.

“As an artiste, I don’t want to be a bad influence on society. I hope there won’t be anyone else trying to add fire to the situation,” she added.

On April 26, Ruhainies expressed her desire to meet Sarah and Bella – who filed for divorce on March 13 – to clear the air. Sarah and Bella have declined the offer. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK