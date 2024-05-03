Actor Aliff Aziz regrets revealing estranged wife Bella Astillah’s affair

KUALA LUMPUR – After flying under the radar for months, Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz has finally responded to several issues regarding the controversy involving him and his wife, Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah.

According to Aliff, 33, he deliberately remained silent because he realised he made mistakes and did not want the issue to escalate.

“Everyone wants to talk, usually the guilty party has to speak last.

“Because if I had spoken first, things would have escalated and it would have gotten worse and louder,” he said.

Aliff was in Singapore to appear on the Malay-language podcast The Common Folks, and his interview was uploaded on May 2.

He also expressed regret for exposing things about Bella, including allegations of her cheating with Malaysian actor Muaz Zabir, 27.

Bella’s alleged relationship with Muaz surfaced after a TikTok user, going by the handle @edisiumat, revealed on April 2 that they had been romantically involved since October 2023.

Bella, 30, did not deny the allegations, and claimed to Malaysian media on April 3 that she had only “used” Muaz to make Aliff jealous after the latter allegedly cheated on her with two women. The matter had been resolved within both families.

Aliff said he disclosed the affair as he was so angry that he was unable to control his emotions.

“It was wrong, and I regret it because in the end she is still the mother of my children.

“At that time, I was filled with anger, hatred and regret,” he said.

In the video of the podcast recording, Aliff was also seen shedding tears when asked to express his feelings towards Bella.

She filed for divorce on March 13, after Aliff and Malaysian actress Ruhainies were caught in suspected khalwat (close proximity) by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) at a Kuala Lumpur condominium on March 9.

During the hearing of the divorce on April 4, Aliff refused to divorce Bella. They wed in 2016 and have two children.

The couple first decided to divorce in 2019 after Aliff cheated several times, but they reconciled during the waiting period (iddah). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK