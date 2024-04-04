Bella Astillah claims actor-husband Aliff Aziz cheated on her 11 times, once with her sister

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah dropped a bombshell on April 3 when she accused her husband, Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz, of cheating on her 11 times.

In an interview with Malaysian media, the 30-year-old insisted she was not lying and had all the evidence needed to support her claim.

Bella, whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah, also claimed that Aliff, 33, had cheated on her with her younger sister Eriqa.

“I have three other siblings. Aliff once cheated on me with my own sister,” Bella alleged, adding that she first had suspicions about the affair when she and Aliff went for umrah, an Islamic religious pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, in 2022.

Bella claimed that Aliff and Eriqa had exchanged messages wishing for a smooth-sailing relationship, and Eriqa had accompanied Aliff to the Malaysian television singing show Gegar Vaganza.

“Because I loved Aliff so much, I disowned my sister. I never told anyone about this matter, but it needs to be revealed,” she said tearfully.

She added: “Disowning my sister but not Aliff was my biggest mistake and I regret it.”

Bella’s accusations came after a TikTok user, going by the handle @edisiumat, revealed on April 2 that Bella had been romantically involved with Malaysian actor Muaz Zabir since October 2023.

She admitted to that relationship, saying she had only “used” Muaz, 27, to make Aliff jealous after the latter allegedly cheated on her with two other women.

However, she clarified that she and Aliff patched up afterwards.

According to Bella, Aliff had newfound appreciation for his wife following the incident, but he started “ignoring” her again during the filming of his drama Terjerat with Malaysian actress Ruhainies.

On March 9, officials from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) arrested Aliff and Ruhainies at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur for suspected khalwat (close proximity).

Bella then filed for divorce - for the second time - from Aliff on March 11, saying it was the best path for them.

The couple, who share two children, divorced in 2019 after he was accused of cheating on her. However, they reconciled in 2020. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK