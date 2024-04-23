Woman claiming to be actor Aliff Aziz’s girlfriend says she feels cheated and disappointed

KUALA LUMPUR – Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz is once again a hot topic among netizens, after a woman by the name of Sarah Yasmine alleged on Instagram that she is his girlfriend.

According to her post, she claims to have been in a romantic relationship with the married star since January.

Sarah wrote in Malay that she decided to reveal their relationship after witnessing his arrest for khalwat (close proximity) with Malaysian actress Ruhainies in March.

On March 9, officials from Malaysia’s Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) arrested Aliff, 33, and Ruhainies, 31, at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur for suspected khalwat.

Aliff is estranged from his wife, Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah, 30.

According to mStar, The Star’s Malay-language news portal, Sarah uploaded a video of her and Aliff embracing.

She also posted screenshots of messages between Aliff and someone named NRF. Sarah claims this person is Ruhainies, whose real name is Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas.

“I got close to Aliff in early January when we often communicated on social media because Aliff complained about his relationship with his wife not going well.

“He often asked me for advice and moral support, making us closer. Aliff began to show me affection and love, and approached me to be in a relationship with him,” Sarah said. She added that they had met in Malaysia in February, before the actor started filming the drama Terjerat with Ruhainies.

Sarah said her relationship with Aliff continued throughout the shoot. Even when the khalwat case was reported, she did not question his relationship with his co-star.

However, she felt cheated when she saw intimate WhatsApp messages on Aliff’s phone between him and NRF.

She says: “I was quite surprised when I saw it – (it’s) as if they were in love, while he was in a relationship with me. My heart broke for trusting Aliff.”

She added she also had evidence of WhatsApp conversations showing that Aliff and Ruhainies had conspired to bring down Bella.

“I was shocked to see NRF’s plans to win Aliff’s heart from Bella. It turns out Aliff’s actions were to protect NRF, and everything he did was under NRF’s orders,” she said.

Sarah also wrote that she believes Bella was aware that Sarah was a third party in the marriage, and apologised to the singer.

“To Aliff, of course, I am still with you as I am your girlfriend,” she wrote. “I am doing this out of love to save you from all this mess.”

Bella filed for divorce from Aliff on March 11 after the khalwat incident, saying it was the best path for them.

This is the second time she has filed for divorce. The couple, who have two children, divorced in 2019 after Aliff was accused of infidelity. However, they reconciled in 2020.

At the divorce hearing on April 4, Aliff refused to divorce Bella. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK