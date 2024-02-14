How to collect ST’s nine-part infographic series on Taylor Swift’s ‘eras’, win limited-edition poster

SINGAPORE – Are you ready for it?

Ahead of American superstar Taylor Swift’s six-night concert at the National Stadium from March 2 to 9, The Straits Times (ST) will be running nine full-page infographics, to be published in the newspaper over nine days from Feb 17 to 25.

Each infographic represents one album, or what is known as a music era, covered in the 34-year-old pop queen’s record-breaking Eras Tour, running chronologically from Fearless (2008) through to Midnights (2022).

Expect hand-drawn illustrations and photographs that match the aesthetic of each era, packed with information such as factoids, achievements and note-worthy news from that period in Swift’s life.

On top of that, all nine infographics will combine to form one composite image of Swift, arguably the most famous and influential person on the planet right now.

Swifties should not miss the chance to add these collectible works of art to their merch stash. Collect the whole set by buying a copy of ST during that period, or simply pick your favourite era or eras. Each full-page infographic in the newspaper is sized 52cm by 32.8cm.

ST is also giving away a limited number of free posters (100cm by 63cm) of the composite to the first ST followers who post themselves trying out its special TikTok filter, Swiftie Era (ST’s version), on the short-video platform from now until Feb 23.