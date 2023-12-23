Life Power List 2023: Taylor Swift making the news in music, career, love life

SINGAPORE – No one has made a bigger impact in the music world – or in the greater pop culture landscape – in recent times than Taylor Swift.

It has been impossible to avoid the American star as she dominated news headlines and social media posts throughout the year for her many achievements on and offstage.

The 34-year-old’s music conquered both digital streams and physical sales worldwide. Her ongoing sixth concert tour, Eras, is the highest-grossing ever, according to Guinness World Records.

It has earned US$1.04 billion (S$1.39 billion), more than the next two top-grossing tours – by fellow American stars Beyonce and Bruce Springsteen – combined.

Even cinemas received a boost from her stardust when her movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, became the highest-grossing concert film of all time after its October release, chalking up box-office takings of US$250 million worldwide to date.

With Swift’s net worth estimated at US$1.1 billion, Forbes declared her as the first person to become a billionaire solely through music sales and performances alone. Her assets include US$125 million in real estate.

In August, entertainment website People reported that she gave out more than US$55 million in bonuses to everyone working on her tour, from band members and dancers to sound technicians and caterers.

Social media and news outlets alike could not get enough of her love life, whether it was the reported dalliances with The 1975 singer Matty Healy or with her current beau, American football star Travis Kelce.

In December, she became the first entertainer to receive Time magazine’s Person of the Year accolade – which it started doling out in 1927 – beating contenders such as King Charles III and Barbie.

Closer to home, Swift was the foremost topic of conversation among music fans in Singapore and made a big impact on the concert industry here when it was announced she would perform six gigs at the National Stadium in March 2024. She had previously performed at the much smaller Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Her feat will be matched only by British band Coldplay, who will play six nights at the same cavernous venue in January.

All of Swift’s Eras tickets here, an estimated 330,000 (the National Stadium has a capacity of 55,000), were snapped up moments after they went on sale in July. Tears flowed and tempers flared when fans encountered technical issues trying to buy tickets online and offline.

The battle among South-east Asian Swifties for tickets got so intense that fans referred to the whole episode as “The Great War”. They came up with various strategies to secure tickets – many camped out outside SingPost outlets islandwide, while others opened multiple Web browsers on various devices to increase their chances of scoring tickets.

Scalpers had a field day, with touts offering tickets at up to 30 times their original price on online platform Carousell.