How did Taylor Swift get so popular? She never goes out of style

Last week, USA Today/Gannett posted a job ad for a Taylor Swift reporter, seeking an experienced journalist and content creator to “capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift”.

It is not the first time Swift has been the focus of professional and academic work. In 2022, New York University’s Clive Davis Institute announced a course focused on Swift, taught by Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos. They also gave Swift an honorary doctorate in fine arts, as “one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation”.

Other universities worldwide followed with their own dedicated courses, including The Psychology Of Taylor Swift, The Taylor Swift Songbook and Literature: Taylor’s Version.

While musicians and celebrities have been the subject of our fascinations for decades, they don’t often such individualised attention. Swift’s impressive career can be studied from multiple perspectives, including marketing, fandom, business and songwriting.

So why Taylor Swift?



From a music perspective, Swift has broken a lot of records. In August, she became the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners. She has achieved 12 No. 1 albums on Billboard, the most by a woman artist, overtaking Barbra Streisand earlier in 2023.

She’s the first and only woman solo artist to win the Album Of The Year Grammy three times, for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015) and Folklore (2020) – each in a different musical genre. It’s a credit to Swift’s masterful songwriting, and shows her ability to adapt her craft for different audiences.

There is an expectation for female artists to keep re-inventing themselves, something Swift reflected on in her Netflix documentary Miss Americana: “The female artists I know of have to remake themselves like 20 times more than the male artists, or you’re out of a job,” she said.

Over the course of her career, Swift has evolved from an award-winning country music singer to one of the biggest pop stars in the world. Each of her 10 original studio albums has a distinct theme and aesthetic, which have been celebrated on Swift’s juggernaut Eras Tour.

The tour, which has just wrapped up its first US leg, is set to be the highest-grossing of all time, boosting local travel and tourism revenue along the way. A recent report estimates the tour could help add a monumental US$5 billion (S$6.84 billion) to the worldwide economy.

‘All I do is try, try, try’



But to measure Swift’s impact by her music alone would be limiting.

Swift has been instrumental in changing the business game for musicians. She’s taken on record labels and streaming services, advocating for better deals for artists.

In 2015, Apple Music changed its payment policies after Swift wrote an open letter campaigning for better compensation.