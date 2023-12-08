Ready for it? Taylor Swift ruled pop culture in 2023. She will dominate again in 2024

LOS ANGELES - Pop superstar Taylor Swift rocked concert stages, cinemas, local economies - and even the Earth - in 2023.

Her Eras Tour sold out stadiums and pumped millions of dollars into each city it visited. A movie version of the show lit up theatres, racking up US$250 million in ticket sales.

With 26 billion streams, she ranked as Spotify’s most popular artist of the year. In July, the 33-year-old American became the first female artist to have four albums on Billboard’s top 10 list at the same time.

“She keeps levelling up,” said Colin Stutz, news director at Billboard. He ranked Swift’s achievements alongside musical elites such as The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson.

If Swift were a record label, Stutz said, the “Anti-Hero” singer would stand as the fourth largest in the United States by revenue from her touring, merchandise, streams and other sources.

Time magazine named Swift its 2023 “Person of the Year”.

“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” she told the magazine.

In 2023, the singer released re-recordings of two records - “Speak Now” and “1989“ - as part of her effort to take control of her back catalog.

A Swift concert in Seattle caused a small earthquake. Thousands of dancing fans set off a nearby seismometer, registering the equivalent of a magnitude 2.3 quake.

For 2024, the “Swift Effect” will spread around the world as her tour hits Asia, Australia, Europe and Canada.

Why it matters

Swift did not just rule the music business. She lifted local economies, encouraged voter registrations and brought more viewers to professional football.

The Eras Tour grossed more than US$900 million in ticket sales, Billboard estimates. The media outlet projects that will nearly double by the end of 2024 and surpass Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour as the highest-grossing tour in history.

Each stop by Swift brought an influx of Swifties who spent money on hotels, meals and more. Celebrities and mums and dads also joined their super-fan children for one of the hottest tickets of the year.