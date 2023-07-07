Taylor Swift fans dash to join queue; shouting matches ensue as general ticket sale starts

SINGAPORE – After queueing for 17 hours at SingPost’s Woodlands Civic Centre outlet, Mr Leroy Ng and his girlfriend bought eight Taylor Swift concert tickets worth about $6,200 on Friday.

The couple, who had been queueing since Thursday 5am, were the first to get tickets at that branch.

Each customer is allowed to buy four tickets.

Looking visibly pleased, Mr Ng, 31, said: “I’m just relieved. I’m happy my partner and her friends can watch the concert.”

He was not the only one struggling to contain his excitement, as fans across the country grappled with a range of emotions at various SingPost outlets.

Those at Serangoon Central held hands, comforting each other when outlets islandwide faced technical issues with ticketing site Ticketmaster.

All over the island, fans both online and offline could not complete buying their tickets even after selecting them when the system crashed.

Tempers flared at Bukit Timah Community Centre (CC), on Friday, when a woman dressed in pink shouted at two girls, Ms Christina Sun, 19, and Ms Edna Tan, 19, who were at the front of the queue.

She yelled: “Can you all hurry up? It’s been 30 minutes already!”

Ms Tan, who was crying on the phone, turned back and shouted back: “It’s not our fault, it’s the system!”

Others were receiving error messages that said “promo code exceeded” despite not having used their access codes, and faced blank screens on their phones.

At 2.20pm, all tickets for the UOB reserved sale were sold out.