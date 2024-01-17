Farewell to a home of 61 years: See art in a 1963 modernist gem designed by William Lim

SINGAPORE – A rare chance for art and architecture enthusiasts to step inside a private residence built in 1963 and designed by the late architectural pioneer William Lim has arrived, as homeowner and artist Tan Ngiap Heng opens up his house for a farewell art show.

Lim is remembered most for his towering modernist designs of People’s Park Complex and Golden Mile Complex, but Tan remembers the architect as a friend of his late father – pathologist Tan Kheng Khoo – who designed the two-storey residence the younger Tan was brought up in since he was born 57 years ago.

The 432 sq m house, which sits on a 2,028 sq m plot of land on C-1 Holland Park, was also where Tan Ngiap Heng ran a home medical facility to care for his sick father, who died in 2019, and mother – Madam Gunn Chit Siew – who died in 2022.

Now, Tan – the youngest of their three children – is ready to let go and sell the house, but not without a proper goodbye. He says: “I could not stop my parents from dying, but by giving them care in their home, I gave them the best final journey that I could – and same for the house.”

As part of Singapore Art Week, Tan has invited curator Michael Lee to commission six other artists for a series of site-specific works displayed around the house as part of Eat Play Love, which is open to the public from Jan 17 to 31.

Lee, 51, says: “My wish is for visitors to come here and find out about the works, about the house, and think back on their memories of places they have hastily left or everyday activities they have abandoned for decades.”