Singapore Art Week: Artists Simryn Gill and Charles Lim sail down Malacca Strait for new show

SINGAPORE – An impromptu journey by ferry down the Malacca Strait has inspired an unlikely pair of artists to collaborate on an exhibition responding to the region’s distinctive tropical environment.

Unlikely because the “natural habitat” of the artists could not appear more different: Simryn Gill’s family home in Port Dickson opens up to a mangrove forest, while Charles Lim Yi Yong grew up on the coast of Singapore at Kampong Mata Ikan, where his grandmother picked seashells.

These experiences have influenced their art and respective presentations at the Venice Biennale.

Gill, 65, zoomed in on land-dwelling flora in Here Art Grows On Trees for the Australia Pavilion (2013), while Lim, 50 – a former Olympic sailor – tapped his lifelong fascination with the open sea for Sea State at the Singapore Pavilion (2015).

But the two have found their perspectives complementary rather than contradictory, having presented collaborative work in shows such as the Istanbul Biennial in 2022.

As the two inaugural fellows at the Singapore Art Museum (SAM), Gill and Lim are teaming up to present a work-in-progress show aptly titled The Sea Is A Field. It opens on Jan 12 at 37 Keppel Road, in a temporary space adjacent to SAM’s office building at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

The video and text-based works are a result of the expedition taken by the duo and curators Selene Yap and Chanon Kenji Praepipatmongkol in August 2023, from Port Dickson, through Indonesian ports along Dumai, Sekupang and Batam, all the way to HarbourFront in Singapore.

The exhibition unit, kept in its raw state and partially exposed to the elements, opens up physically and symbolically to the port on one side and the railway on the other.