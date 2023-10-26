Singapore Art Week, Art SG return in 2024 with spotlights on pioneer and mid-career S’pore artists

SINGAPORE – Step into the studios of pioneering artists, discover new work by Singapore’s celebrated mid-career artists, and take home DNA-encoded vials of ink from a gachapon machine.

From Jan 19 to 28, art lovers can do all these and more when Singapore Art Week (SAW) returns with more than 130 events across the island.

Art SG – the tentpole art fair of SAW which attracted 43,000 visitors in its inaugural edition in 2023 – will return for its second edition at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from Jan 19 to 21.

There will be 115 galleries from 33 countries and territories, including 38 first-time exhibitors and returning blue-chip galleries like Gagosian and Thaddaeus Ropac.

Dubbed South-east Asia’s largest art fair when it opened, Art SG’s second edition is about 30 per cent down in exhibitor count from 164 in its inaugural edition and faces competition from new and established Asian art fairs courting the same collectors and galleries.

In response to The Straits Times’ queries on 2024’s exhibitor count, fair director Shuyin Yang says: “Whilst there may be one or two late additions, as it stands, the fair is comparable in scale with other major international art fairs in Asia.”

Outside of Art SG, the fair will also highlight collector-driven initiatives in shows such as Rough by the Pierre Lorinet Collection, which features works by artists including Chinese artist Ai Weiwei; and Chronic Compulsions at The Private Museum, a collaboration between 15 Singaporean art collectors and three guest curators.

The fair’s cultural partner Art Outreach will also present a re-staging of iconic Singaporean artist Tang Da Wu’s Our Children – a piece that references a Teochew parable from Chinese opera – from Jan 12 to Feb 4 at Gillman Barracks.

Those who want a more intimate glimpse into the practice of Singapore’s pioneering artists will have exclusive access to the studios of at least two Cultural Medallion recipients: Teo Eng Seng and Tan Swie Hian.

Teo, who is in the midst of preparing for his solo show at the National Gallery Singapore in 2024, is celebrated for his use of the paperdyesculp medium, a dyed and sculpted papier-mache technique he invented. In June, he told The Straits Times that he was working on new three-dimensional work in the medium.

Poet and calligrapher Tan, internationally acclaimed for his Chinese ink works, holds the record for priciest Singaporean artist at auction with a $4.4 million sale in 2014.