The late William Lim: pioneer architect, arts patron, heritage champion and social activist

SINGAPORE – William Lim Siew Wai – one of the principal architects of modern Singapore – died on Jan 6, aged 90.

Although many Singaporeans know him as the creative force behind People’s Park Complex, Golden Mile Complex and other iconic buildings, an online memorial reveals a multifaceted man: loving husband, doting father, arts and heritage champion, and social activist.

The website on We Remember, a global genealogical platform by American company Ancestry.com, was set up by his family and has been active since Jan 7.

The memorial has entries from Mr Lim’s friends and urban collaborators, including architectural luminaries such as American architect and former classmate Frank Gehry, as well as Singaporean civil society activist Constance Singam.

Mr Gehry, 94, who attended Harvard University with Mr Lim from 1957 to 1958, wrote: “He was always the smartest guy in the room. I enjoyed the interactions immensely when we were students.”

Ms Singam, 87, wrote that Mr Lim had “dominated civil society activism” long before she came on the scene.

Meanwhile, the Nanyang Technological University Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore runs an online resource platform on its past exhibitions and public programmes. Part of this is an exhibition from 2016 to 2017 on cities for people, inspired by Mr Lim’s practice and the initiatives of the Asian Urban Lab he started with colleagues in 2003.

The centre’s first IdeasFest 2016/2017 festival featured projects that expand on some of Mr Lim’s ideas on sustainability and public spaces. The platform’s updates cover the third iteration of IdeasFest in February 2023, titled Food Eat. Secure. Sustain.

There was a common thread of “thinking out of the box” that ran through every aspect of Mr Lim’s life, according to his daughter Lim Chiwen and his son Lim Weiwen, both in their 50s, as they reminisce about their father at Weiwen’s double-storey apartment in Holland Road.

Behind the illustrious public figure, Mr William Lim carved out time from a punishing schedule to be with his family. Chiwen recalls how her father encouraged her, when she turned 18, to entertain her friends in the family apartment, which at the time was a penthouse in Golden Mile Complex with a well-stocked bar.

“I can clearly remember him saying, ‘Call your friends over and have a party here instead of elsewhere, and I will supply the booze,’” says Chiwen, who is married and a “professional mum” to her daughter and son, who are both in their 20s and studying abroad.

The idea was for Mr Lim to keep an eye on his daughter and her friends, and not have to worry about where they would end up in the wee hours.

“It was done in a casual, fun way, yet there was a lot of out-of-the-box parenting involved,” she adds.