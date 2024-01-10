Singapore Art Week: The Institutum’s Afro-Asian art show transcends geographies through over 100 works

SINGAPORE – Mega art fair Art SG may be Singapore Art Week’s (SAW) tentpole event, but it could be upstaged by Translations: Afro-Asian Poetics.

Featuring more than 100 works by artists from Africa and Asia and their diasporas, non-profit The Institutum’s trans-regional exhibition spans six venues at Gillman Barracks.

Curated by Dr Zoe Whitley, director of Chisenhale Gallery in London’s East End, it opens hot on the heels of the similarly sprawling Tropical by National Gallery Singapore, the blockbuster exhibition which put the art of South-east Asia and Latin America in conversation.

Asked how she has distilled two diverse regions into a coherent narrative, Dr Whitley says: “The aim isn’t for coherence, but for confluence. With two such complex diasporas, we can never be definitive. This is not a conclusion but only a start.”

There are works by many eminent names, with much of the rare assemblage drawn from private collections across the region.

The works of American installation artist Theaster Gates, highbrow London collective The Otolith Group, Zimbabwean abstract painter Misheck Masamvu, Japanese ceramicist Machiko Ogawa and South Korean architect of fabric Do Ho Suh, among others, are arranged in exploration of themes such as migration and displacement, environmentalism and spiritual practices.