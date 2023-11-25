Book review: Young Queens a vibrant retelling of three Renaissance women’s herstories

Young Queens: Three Renaissance Women And The Price Of Power

By Leah Redmond Chang

History/Bloomsbury/Hardcover/513 pages/$41.28/Amazon SG (amzn.to/3snJYHp)

4 stars

Young Queens is the latest book to challenge traditionally male-centric historical narratives.

Historian Leah Redmond Chang’s deeply researched and snappily told narrative is more than mere woke tokenism. It revisits the lives of three royal women, tied by blood and politics in 16th-century Europe, and in retelling their stories from a female-centric perspective, reveals new nuances to herstories.

The longest reigning royal woman in this narrative is Catherine de’ Medici, a pawn in the Italian Medici family’s social climbing schemes, who comes into her own after the shocking and unexpected death of her husband, Henry II, King of France.

Her eldest daughter Elisabeth de Valois is born into the preset role of royal consort and married off to King Philip II to seal an uneasy peace between France and Spain.

Last but not least is Mary Stuart, Queen of Scotland, who inherited the throne at the tender age of six days and was raised in the French court as a queen consort to Francis, the French Dauphin (heir apparent).

The tangled family trees take a while to sort out if the reader is completely new to Renaissance Europe history. It does not help that all the royal women seemed to be named Mary, Catherine and Elizabeth.

Mary Stuart, for example, is not to be confused with Mary Tudor, daughter of England’s King Henry VIII and Catherine of Aragon.

Mary Stuart, as the granddaughter of Margaret Tudor (King Henry VIII’s sister), was in the line of succession for the English throne, which made her a coveted trophy bride for assorted continental royal sons as well as a threat to England’s Queen Elizabeth I.

This short summation hints at the political complexities embodied, literally, in these women.

As royal women, their bodies were not their own, but bargaining chips to be wedded and bedded for various reasons, ranging from the continuation of royal lineages to the sealing of peace treaties in an age of near constant warfare.

Diving deeply into surviving letters and records written not only by the women themselves, but also by courtiers and ambassadors, Chang draws out the personal relationships between these women.

Catherine is the classic passive-aggressive matriarch, watching over Elisabeth and Mary with eagle eyes. Elisabeth is the good girl, always striving to meet her mother’s expectations even as she is forced to leave everything she knows and loves for a foreign country. Mary starts out the golden girl, blessed with charisma, beauty and status, but ends as a tragic figure, a victim of patriarchy and politics.

The most engaging aspect of this pop history are the lively portraits of the women which emerge from Chang’s empathetic pen. Grounded in meticulously researched detail, her account leaps off the page with energy and vivacity.

There are anecdotes of Elisabeth in the royal nursery trailing after the prettier and more glamorous Mary.