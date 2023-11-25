The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Nov 25

Fiction
1. (1) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
2. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (9) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
4. (5) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
5. (-) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
6. (-) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
7. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
8. (-) The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa
9. (6) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
10. (-) Missed Connections by Felix Cheong
Non-fiction
1. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (1) Strictly Business: The Kwek Leng Beng Story by Peh Shing Huei
3. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
4. (4) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
5. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
6. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (7) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
8. (6) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
9. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
10. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim
Children’s
1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
2. (2) InvestiGators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
3. (3) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
4. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
5. (5) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
6. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
7. (8) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
8. (9) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
9. (10) The Blunders by David Walliams
10. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney
- This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.