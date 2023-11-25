The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Nov 25

The Straits Times’ Weekly Bestsellers Nov 25 PHOTOS: BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING, PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE, PUFFIN
Charmaine Lim
Updated
1 min ago
Published
19 min ago

Fiction

PHOTO: BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING

1. (1) Welcome To The Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum
2. (2) Days At The Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa
3. (9) The Art Of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew
4. (5) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa
5. (-) Before We Say Goodbye by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
6. (-) The Little Liar by Mitch Albom
7. (-) Klara And The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
8. (-) The Cat Who Saved Books by Sosuke Natsukawa
9. (6) It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
10. (-) Missed Connections by Felix Cheong

Non-fiction

PHOTO: PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

1. (2) Atomic Habits by James Clear
2. (1) Strictly Business: The Kwek Leng Beng Story by Peh Shing Huei
3. (3) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli
4. (4) Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki
5. (5) I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Se-hee
6. (-) The 48 Laws Of Power by Robert Greene
7. (7) The Psychology Of Money by Morgan Housel
8. (6) Surrounded By Vampires by Thomas Erikson
9. (-) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson
10. (-) The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down by Haemin Sunim

Children’s

PHOTO: PUFFIN

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #18: No Brainer by Jeff Kinney
2. (2) InvestiGators #7: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green
3. (3) The 169-Storey Treehouse by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton
4. (4) Percy Jackson And The Olympians #6: The Chalice Of The Gods by Rick Riordan
5. (5) DorkDiaries #15: Not-So Posh Paris Adventure by Rachel Renee Russell
6. (6) Dog Man #11: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under The Sea by Dav Pilkey
7. (8) National Geographic Kids Almanac 2024: International Edition by National Geographic
8. (9) A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder by Holly Jackson
9. (10) The Blunders by David Walliams
10. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid #17: Diper Overlode by Jeff Kinney

  • This is The Straits Times’ compilation of bestseller lists from the Times, Popular, Epigram, Wardah Books and Book Bar bookstores.
More On This Topic
Book Box: A new take on perspectives
Singapore Shelf: Fantasy and reality

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top