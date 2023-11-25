Book Box: A new take on perspectives

It should come as no surprise that women’s bodies have been simultaneously overscrutinised and understudied.

The male body has been seen as the norm for so long that it has become intuitive to think of female bodies as just “a minor tweak on a Platonic form”, a body with “extra stuff” – fat, breasts, uteri.

But just how much this matters might not have been argued so persuasively and engagingly until now, with this book by author Cat Bohannon, who surveys 200 million years to make her case.

Hers is an evolutionary and philosophical argument. The development of core tenets of what makes humans – upright posture, brains, the ability to problem-solve and the capacity for love – has been driven over millions of years by changes in the female body, not the male one.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: Young Queens a vibrant retelling of three Renaissance women’s herstories