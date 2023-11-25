Book review: Cat Bohannon’s Eve a seminal work that argues for female-led evolution

Eve: How The Female Body Drove 200 Million Years Of Human Evolution

By Cat Bohannon

Non-fiction/Alfred A. Knopf/Paperback/437 pages/$29.07/Amazon SG (amzn.to/3uz11qA)

5 stars

It should come as no surprise that women’s bodies have been simultaneously overscrutinised and understudied.

The male body has been seen as the norm for so long that it has become intuitive to think of female bodies as just “a minor tweak on a Platonic form”, a body with “extra stuff” – fat, breasts, uteri.

But just how much this matters might not have been argued so persuasively and engagingly until now, with this book by author Cat Bohannon, who surveys 200 million years to make her case.

Hers is an evolutionary and philosophical argument. The development of core tenets of what makes humans – upright posture, brains, the ability to problem-solve and the capacity for love – has been driven over millions of years by changes in the female body, not the male one.

But her argument is also a civilisational and existential one.

According to Bohannon, past societies that have valued women tended to be more successful. Sexism may have, at one point, helped to establish patriarchal lineage. But it is today choking out humanity, killing women, under-feeding and under-educating them so that they are unable to make the best decision for their children in a way that works against the species’ long-term survival.

A student of the “evolution of narrative and cognition”, Bohannon is better than most scientists at telling her story.

She draws from filmic sources, including a feminist rewrite of the famous opening sequence of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968), and handholds readers through scientific terms such as “otoacoustic emissions” (sounds generated by the inner ear) with choice lines: “Babies do not pitter-patter. Babies boom boom boom.”

But the real genius is how she has chosen to structure her content, adamantly resisting commercial pressures of the punchline.

Instead of clickbait questions like, “Why are women better equipped to survive a zombie apocalypse?” – which she answers – she opts for the scholarly and endlessly more fascinating approach of searching for Eves, the mostly non-human ancestors that represent significant paradigm shifts in Homo sapiens’ evolutionary history.

There is the rat-like Morganucodon (Morgie) from 205 million years ago, which gave the world mammalian milk. Bohannon quickly upends expectations of this apparently trivial innovation by explaining its nutritious, immunity-building, gut-forming and even personality-forming properties.

Other markers, such as bipedalism and the human voice, are more conventional, but Bohannon takes readers to unexpected places.

A chapter on legs becomes an exploration of whether women can truly be considered to be the weaker sex, when they have more slow twitch muscles built for endurance, are better at converting fat into energy, and are able to recover faster.

The female Ardipithecus ramidus from 4.4 million years ago had to walk long distances across grass plains in search of food, likely carrying a baby with her upper limbs.

As for speech, while people associate booming, lower voices with authority, it is the voice of the mother – that higher-pitched, instinctive baby talk that emphasises vowels – that helps pass on language.

Bohannon even imagines that the first story might have been told by a mother 300,000 years ago to soothe her baby, though this is difficult to prove, as writing would not be invented until much later.