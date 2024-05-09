Arts Picks: STPI’s Departures show, curators talk at National Gallery Singapore, NHB x UTme!

Departures | New Releases: Yanyun Chen, Hong Zhu An, Prabhavathi Meppayil

One of the fun things about the STPI is how its paper-centred workshop serves as laboratory and incubator for artists who have had no experience with the medium.

The STPI has hosted everyone from young practitioners to renowned international artists for residencies, and it is always intriguing to see the products of these stints. And, of course, for canny collectors, it is an opportunity to buy works by promising young talents or score more affordable pieces from established names.

Departures showcases the works of three artists – Singaporean Yanyun Chen; China-born, Singapore-based Hong Zhu An; and Prabhavathi Meppayil from India.

Followers of Chen’s practice will see common themes and motifs in the paper works here.

Branch, a series created with hardground etching, offset lithography and charcoal and chalk on mulberry paper, harks back to her densely coloured charcoal work. The visual – reminiscent of a human skeleton – recalls her focus on human arms in Gently Savage.

Paper Spine, too, employs the medium in a playful parallel with human anatomy, its embossed and watermarked textures bridging her early The Scars That Write Us works with her latest Scar Writings series on metal.