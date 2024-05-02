Arts Picks: Miniature Indian paintings, Lau Pa Sat 130th anniversary and Tung Yue Nang photography

Olivia Fraser: A Journey Within
Delhi-based artist Olivia Fraser presents her first solo exhibition of paintings, fusing formal traditions of Indian miniature painting with repetitive meditative motifs to create a series of intricate jewel-toned works.
Exploring themes of spirituality, belonging and transcendence, she aligns with the tradition of Indian miniature paintings by using brushes that end in a single hair to create delicate forms. Her exploration of the art form started shortly after she arrived in India in the 1980s, and she began studies at traditional miniature painting studios in New Delhi and Jaipur in 2005.
The Britain-born Fraser has exhibited her work in solo and group exhibitions internationally, including the Museum of Sacred Art in Brussels, City Palace in Jaipur and the 56th Venice Biennale in 2015.
Where: Sundaram Tagore Gallery, 01-05 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: May 10 to July 13, 11am to 6pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 11am to 7pm (Saturdays)
Admission: Free
Info: sundaramtagore.com/exhibitions/olivia-fraser3
Lau Pa Sat anniversary
Singaporean artists Yip Yew Chong and Ah Guo kick off Lau Pa Sat’s 130th-anniversary celebrations by paying homage to its rich history in the local hawker scene.
Chong, known for his vividly detailed murals around Chinatown, captures the visual history of the hawker centre in a 10m-long mural.
Ah Guo, a digital and watercolour artist, has created a three-part series available as notebooks, postcards, magnets, pouches and folders.
These are available while stocks last at the Food Folks’ retail counter till July 31. Buyers can either purchase or redeem the collectible merchandise with stamps accumulated for every $10 spent at Food Folks in Lau Pa Sat. Prices start at $2 for a folder.
Originally named the Telok Ayer Market, the famed hawker centre, which was featured in the Crazy Rich Asians (2018) movie, started as a fish market in 1824 in the Downtown Core waterfront. It relocated to its current location in 18 Raffles Quay in 1894. Colloquially known by its Hokkien name Lau Pa Sat (old market), the building has withstood time to become a popular tourist lunch spot.
Where: Lau Pa Sat, 18 Raffles Quay
MRT: Telok Ayer/Downtown
When: Till July 31 for stamp collection
Admission: Free for mural; minimum $10 for stamp collection
Info: laupasat.sg/lps130-celebrations
Tung Yue Nang: Life
Artist Tung Yue Nang shares a lesser-known aspect of his practice with this first solo photography exhibition. A total of 60 curated photo prints spanning six countries – Singapore, Thailand, China, Vietnam, India and Cambodia – will be displayed at the artcommune gallery.
Capturing moments of life through street photography, the 65-year-old Singaporean brings to focus themes of family bonds, childhood innocence, the resilience of life and the quest for spirituality. His love for the medium overtook his passion for painting in the 2000s, leading him to travel and develop an extensive body of photographed works.
Known for his work as an ink painter and draughtsman with a richly detailed and highly recognisable landscape style, Tung dove into the arts world at the age of 15 when he began learning Chinese painting, calligraphy, seal carving and engraving. His works combine Western compositional techniques with delicate Chinese brush-and-ink execution in dramatically monochrome paintings of local cultural landscapes.
Tung will be present at the official opening on May 11 from 3 to 6pm. Those interested in attending the gallery opening can e-mail artcommune marketing executive Kenix Tan at kenix@artcommune.com.sg to register.
Where: artcommune gallery, 76 Bras Basah Road
MRT: Bras Basah/Esplanade
When: May 11 to 26, noon to 7pm daily
Admission: Free
Info: artcommune.com.sg/tung-yue-nang