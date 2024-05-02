Arts Picks: Miniature Indian paintings, Lau Pa Sat 130th anniversary and Tung Yue Nang photography

Olivia Fraser: A Journey Within



Delhi-based artist Olivia Fraser presents her first solo exhibition of paintings, fusing formal traditions of Indian miniature painting with repetitive meditative motifs to create a series of intricate jewel-toned works.

Exploring themes of spirituality, belonging and transcendence, she aligns with the tradition of Indian miniature paintings by using brushes that end in a single hair to create delicate forms. Her exploration of the art form started shortly after she arrived in India in the 1980s, and she began studies at traditional miniature painting studios in New Delhi and Jaipur in 2005.

The Britain-born Fraser has exhibited her work in solo and group exhibitions internationally, including the Museum of Sacred Art in Brussels, City Palace in Jaipur and the 56th Venice Biennale in 2015.

Where: Sundaram Tagore Gallery, 01-05 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road

MRT: Labrador Park

When: May 10 to July 13, 11am to 6pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 11am to 7pm (Saturdays)

Admission: Free

Info: sundaramtagore.com/exhibitions/olivia-fraser3

