Arts Picks: OH! Open House at Kampong Gelam, Drama Mama show and museum buys

OH! Kampong Gelam

OH! Open House marks its 10th anniversary with a revival of its popular Art Walk series, the last of which was held in 2018.

OH! has come a long way since executive director Alan Oei curated the first iteration in 2009. The 2024 theme of Palimpsest ties in with the deep and forgotten histories of the Kampong Gelam district.

As Oei says in a recent media preview, the map of the Kampong Gelam neighbourhood has been erased and redrawn multiple times over the centuries, and the 12 artists who have created works for this edition engage with “how these bureaucratic intrusions have shaped this neighbourhood”.

Hence works like Isabella Ong’s series of “algorithmic drawings” of the gelam tree that gives the district its name. She has foraged materials from the tree which, ironically, has mostly disappeared from Kampong Gelam, where non-native palms line Bussorah Street.