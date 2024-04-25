Arts Picks: Hiroshi Senju, Small Muji exhibition, art and design at Tanglin

Hiroshi Senju: Between Movement And Stillness

This is the final weekend to catch Japanese Nihonga artist Hiroshi Senju’s large-scale waterfalls at Sundaram Tagore Gallery, located in art and lifestyle cluster Gillman Barracks.

The Japan-born, New York-based artist’s monochromatic, fluorescent, multicoloured and platinum-pigment waterfalls are all represented in this solo show – with the gallery adjusting the lighting of the rooms accordingly to make the viewing experience more immersive.

The waterfalls of Hiroshi, 66, is one of the most recognisable motifs in the contemporary art world, created by pouring pigments downward from the top of paintings to mimic gushing water and using spray guns to generate mist.

A blend of traditional Nihonga techniques – such as using naturally derived pigments mulberry paper – and Western abstraction, they are a life-giving force and a homage to the planet.

The artist said: “The natural world is a place of refuge and a common ground we share that transcends natural, cultural and ideological boundaries.”