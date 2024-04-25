Arts Picks: Hiroshi Senju, Small Muji exhibition, art and design at Tanglin

Hiroshi Senju: Between Movement And Stillness
This is the final weekend to catch Japanese Nihonga artist Hiroshi Senju’s large-scale waterfalls at Sundaram Tagore Gallery, located in art and lifestyle cluster Gillman Barracks.
The Japan-born, New York-based artist’s monochromatic, fluorescent, multicoloured and platinum-pigment waterfalls are all represented in this solo show – with the gallery adjusting the lighting of the rooms accordingly to make the viewing experience more immersive.
The waterfalls of Hiroshi, 66, is one of the most recognisable motifs in the contemporary art world, created by pouring pigments downward from the top of paintings to mimic gushing water and using spray guns to generate mist.
A blend of traditional Nihonga techniques – such as using naturally derived pigments mulberry paper – and Western abstraction, they are a life-giving force and a homage to the planet.
The artist said: “The natural world is a place of refuge and a common ground we share that transcends natural, cultural and ideological boundaries.”
Where: Sundaram Tagore Gallery, 01-05 Gillman Barracks, 5 Lock Road
MRT: Labrador Park
When: April 25 and 26, 11am to 6pm; April 27, 11am to 7pm
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/FZHE
Small Muji Exhibition
Singapore is the third country to host the small Muji exhibition after Japan and Finland, which features original miniature works made using Muji products.
On show at the Japanese lifestyle brand’s Plaza Singapura branch from April 26, it includes 16 works as well as three custom-for-Singapore pieces by renowned miniature photographer and mitate artist Tatsuya Tanaka.
Mitate is the Japanese word for “to look again”, often playing with perspective and scale to give familiar objects new interest. Here, farmers scythe down wheat that are actually brush bristles and swimmers dive into the blue expanse of a towel from soap dispensers.
Tatsuya’s sharing session at Muji cafe Plaza Singapura on April 26 is sold out.
The artist’s current travelling exhibition, Miniature Life: Tatsuya Tanaka’s World Of Miniatures, is in Seoul and has reached more than 2.3 million people worldwide.
Where: Muji, 01-10 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Till June 25, 10am to 10pm
Admission: Free
Info: str.sg/3oDUh
A Trail To Chase
New contemporary art gallery LOY Gallery has put together a group show of international artists at its 133 Tanglin Road space, exhibiting works that sit at the nexus of “collectible design and functional art”.
Though the 29 works may have the vague shapes of household objects, they are unusual, provocative and sometimes grotesque.
British sculptor Charlotte Kingsnorth’s Birds Eye Dressing Table, made of wood, stainless steel and faux leather, manages to look both industrial and inflatable, with its edges exaggeratedly rounded and a tilted omniscient mirror.
Los Angeles-based Vincent Pocsik creates a lamp that is sinuous and figurative, containing in it the ancient symbol of ouroboros.
The exhibition is curated by director of curation Ansha Jin at Shanghai’s Objective Gallery.
LOY Gallery founder Dennis Ouyang says: “LOY Gallery’s mission is to be a platform for artists to showcase impactful and intersectional contemporary art and design. We are pleased to be bringing audiences a thoughtful showcase that traverses creative boundaries.”
Where: LOY Gallery, Tudor Court, 133 Tanglin Road
MRT: Orchard Boulevard/Napier
When: Till May 31, 11am to 6.30pm, closed on Mondays
Admission: Free
Info: www.loygallery.com