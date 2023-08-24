US trading house sues Singapore firm over alleged nickel fraud

LONDON/SINGAPORE – Another trading house has been stung after buying a cargo supposedly containing nickel that turned out to be full of near-worthless rubble.

The latest example, detailed in lawsuits in London and Singapore, is separate from the US$600 million (S$813 million) alleged fraud against Trafigura Group that shocked the trading industry earlier this year, but it involves several of the same companies.

The revelation that the problem of non-existent nickel is more widespread will be another blow to confidence in the scandal-prone metals trading industry. The Trafigura case has spawned several lawsuits, while in March the London Metal Exchange discovered that 54 tons of “nickel” held at a warehouse in Rotterdam and owned by JPMorgan Chase was actually just bags of stones.

It also casts more light on the business links between several different companies that Trafigura alleges were connected to businessman Prateek Gupta and perpetrated a massive fraud against it.

In the new case, US trading house Kataman Metals LLC alleges it paid US$3.3 million for nickel from New Alloys Trading only to discover when it opened the containers that there was no nickel inside.

New Alloys is among the companies that Trafigura claims was part of the alleged Gupta fraud. New Alloys isn’t owned by Mr Gupta, and the Kataman claim against New Alloys makes no mention of him.

Still, the trade appears to be part of a broader set of transactions involving several companies linked to Mr Gupta, and Mr Gupta himself got involved in negotiations over them, according to Kataman’s separate London lawsuit.

Moreover, many of the details of what is alleged to have happened in the Kataman and Trafigura cases are similar, and the two companies’ trades appear to have unravelled at almost exactly the same time.

Nickel deals go bad

Missouri-headquartered Kataman is a mid-sized US-focused commodity trading house best known for its role in the aluminium market. But in August 2022, according to Kataman’s filings in a Singapore lawsuit, it entered into an agreement to buy 167 tons of LME-branded nickel for US$3.3 million from New Alloys.

The nickel was supposed to travel on a simple route – from Singapore to the Dubai port of Jebel Ali that month. Instead, unbeknown to Kataman, the containers ended up sitting on a dock in Port Klang, Malaysia until the following March.

In the meantime communication between the parties deteriorated. The bills of lading – crucial shipping documents that ascribe ownership of a particular cargo – were lost in transit to Kataman from its bank, JPMorgan Chase.