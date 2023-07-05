Indonesian authorities investigate alleged illegal nickel exports to China worth $1.3b

JAKARTA - The Indonesian authorities are probing allegedly illegal shipments of nickel ore to China worth 14.5 trillion rupiah (S$1.3 billion) over 2½ years from early 2020.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) recently revealed that about 5.3 million tonnes of nickel ore from Indonesia were sent illegally to China from January 2020 to June 2022. This is estimated to have caused the state to lose 575 billion rupiah (S$51.8 million) in royalties and export taxes.

Mr Muhammad Wafid, the acting director-general for mineral and coal mining at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, said his office is coordinating with related institutions, including Indonesia’s embassy in Beijing.

“We are verifying everything as the (nickel ore) export is banned,” he was quoted as saying by Kontan.co.id.

The anti-graft body initially found a significant gap in the export values of nickel from Statistics Indonesia and China’s General Administration of Customs.

No details of the origin of the nickel ore were shown, but it might have been from nickel mines in Sulawesi or North Maluku, Indonesia’s largest nickel-producing areas, according to KPK supervision official Dian Patria.

The shipments violate an export ban on nickel ore, or unprocessed nickel, put in place since January 2020. Only processed nickel such as ferronickel and nickel pig iron are allowed to be exported.

The ban was meant to spur investment in processing facilities and smelters in Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of nickel, a key ingredient in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and strengthen its local industry.

Mr Nirwala Dwi Heryanto, a spokesman for the Finance Ministry’s customs and excise office, said the office has confirmed the finding with its Chinese counterpart and obtained a list of the exporters and would share the result with the KPK.

Special staffer to the energy and mineral resources minister, Professor Irwandy Arif, said the ministry had not issued export recommendations to the Trade Ministry – which holds the authority to hand out export permits – since the ban took effect.

“There has been no plan to export nickel ore in the proposed annual budget approved (since January 1, 2020),” he told The Straits Times.

Business groups and experts have called for the government to step up efforts to solve the case and punish those making the illegal shipments to deter such unlawful activity.