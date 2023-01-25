Swindlers list: White-collar criminals who went big and paid for it

SINGAPORE - At the centre of a US$1.1 billion (S$1.45 billion) scam, deemed by prosecutors as one of Singapore’s largest investment fraud schemes, stands alleged nickel trading fraudster Ng Yu Zhi.

Ng, whose case is to be heard by the High Court, faces 105 criminal charges in relation to a nickel trading investment scheme offered by his companies, Envy Asset Management (EAM) and Envy Global Trading (EGT).

He has been charged with white-collar crimes including cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, fraudulent trading and money laundering.

If convicted, he faces the spectre of a lengthy imprisonment exceeding 20 years.

Over 1,000 investors, including business people, lawyers and financiers, were allegedly swindled in the scheme, which touted average quarterly gains of 15 per cent.

High-profile investors among the list of victims include Vickers Venture Partners founder Finian Tan and former Law Society president Thio Shen Yi.

Ng’s case joins a list of some other spectacular white-collar crime cases in Singapore. Here is a look back at some of them:

Penny stock crash masterminds John Soh Chee Wen and Quah Su-Ling

John Soh Chee Wen and Quah Su-Ling were found guilty of market manipulation that led to the October 2013 penny stock crash that wiped $8 billion in market capitalisation from the Singapore Exchange.

The duo had manipulated the share prices of three investment companies: Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp.

Soh and Quah had engaged in “wash trading” – a form of market manipulation in which a trader buys and sells a stock simultaneously. This creates an illusion of demand and artificially inflates the price of the stock.

The case was described as the “most serious case of stock manipulation in Singapore” by the prosecution.

On Dec 28 last year, Soh was sentenced to 36 years’ imprisonment, while Quah was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

Former Agritrade CFO Lim Beng Kim

Lim Beng Kim, former chief financial officer of commodities trader Agritrade International, defrauded over a dozen banks, causing almost US$500 million in losses.

According to the charge sheets, Lim deceived 16 financial institutions into believing that financial statements for Agritrade and its units were audited.

She also instructed her subordinate to insert a copy of the auditor’s signature into a document that was falsely claimed to be the audited statements.

On Jan 17 this year, she was sentenced to 20 years’ jail for her crime.