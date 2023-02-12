Singapore-based Trafigura’s $768m loss from nickel fraud: Nemesis already notorious in metal circles

LONDON – When news broke that Singapore-based Trafigura Group faces a US$577 million (S$768 million) loss from what it described as a “systematic fraud”, the biggest surprise for many market insiders was not the commodity trader’s missing nickel cargoes. It was that one of the industry’s largest players was still doing business with a man whom others had long since backed away from.

Indian businessman Prateek Gupta and his companies have a chequered history in the trading world.

Trade finance fund TransAsia Private Capital and merchant Gunvor Group lost money in earlier dealings with Mr Gupta’s companies, public filings show. Others, including banks and counterparties, became uncomfortable at times with the group’s trading activities, according to several sources who either worked at the group or did business with it. In 2022, India’s federal police announced it was investigating allegations of fraud against Mr Gupta himself.

Mr Ian Milne, a former commodity trade finance executive at Rabobank and HSBC Holdings who worked at TransAsia for two years in 2018 to 2020 trying to recover debts from Mr Gupta’s companies, said he “had to rub my eyes a couple of times” when he saw the news last week.

“It’s very well known in the market that these guys have a highly dubious reputation,” Mr Milne said in an interview. “Most people haven’t dealt with them for many years.”

Trafigura’s losses have shocked the commodity trading world, demonstrating that even one of the largest companies is not able to avoid the blow-ups and risks that have plagued the industry in recent years, and raising questions about the whole sector’s risk management.

Trafigura said that it began investigating after identifying a number of red flags.

“This was a systematic fraud perpetrated after a long and legitimate business relationship dating back to 2015 that involved misrepresentation and widespread falsification of primary and supporting documentation,” a spokesman for the company said. “Any fraud is an opportunity to review and tighten systems and procedures and a thorough review is under way.”

Mr Gupta was born in 1979 into a commodity trading family. His father Vijay was a steel trader who represented Brazilian and Spanish companies importing iron and steel products into India in the 1980s and 1990s. When he died in 2009, Prateek took over the running of the family company, Mumbai-based Ushdev International, with his mother Suman as chair. At its peak in the early 2010s, the company had a market capitalisation of about US$250 million.

In person, Mr Gupta is charming and rarely flustered, say several people who have done business with him.

“He has a very laid-back style. Whatever the problem is, he’ll say it’s not really a problem, it’s all going to be solved,” said Mr Milne, who now works for MonetaGo, which builds technology to help banks and others avoid trade-finance frauds.

Over the years, Ushdev branched out into developing wind power assets, but it still focused on metal trading. Mr Gupta added entities in Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Britain and Switzerland, including TMT Metals and companies under the banner of UD Trading Group.