TikTok emerges as threat to Amazon with $27 billion shopping pilot

HONG KONG – Inside a shophouse in Northeast Jakarta, dozens of salespeople take turns peddling cosmetics, contact lenses and hair accessories. A woman helps a potential customer choose the right shade of lipstick for her skin tone, while a man yells out the latest markdown on vitamin tablets.

This is no raucous flea market. It’s a livestreamed marketplace within TikTok, and a gold rush for entrepreneurs seeking fortunes on the world’s most popular short-video app. For the company, best known for viral dance challenges and owned by China’s ByteDance., TikTok Shop is its fastest-growing feature with a burgeoning fan base in South-east Asia.

Its success in the region is crucial for TikTok as it faces a possible ban in the United States on national security concerns. It also provides the company a template to take on Amazon.com in a way that no social media company has attempted before, provided it’s allowed to keep operating in the US.

Indonesia was the first market for TikTok Shop and is still its biggest, helped by a young, mobile-savvy population that’s embraced the combination of short videos and in-app shopping since its 2021 launch. TikTok Shop is expected to hit US$20 billion (S$27 billion) in gross merchandise value by the end of this year, quadrupling from a year earlier.

If it can sustain that momentum, analysts say, it could revamp a company whose mainstay video platform is already luring consumers and advertisers away from Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s Google.

Hank Wang, who manages a cast of around 50 livestreaming hosts at the bustling Jakarta shophouse, believes it has the power to transform the retail industry and to turn entrepreneurs like him into the next e-commerce barons.

“I want to become the next Forrest Li,” said the 33-year-old former venture investor, referring to the China-born founder of Sea Ltd, the largest internet company in South-east Asia. Mr Wang directs his team to sell products on behalf of cosmetics and consumer goods makers such as L’Oreal, earning a cut and sharing the profits with the livestreaming hosts. He moved from Shanghai to Jakarta seven months ago and started his company, Flame Media, despite not speaking the local language. “TikTok and social commerce will give rise to the next generation of tech unicorns in this region,” he said.

In June, TikTok’s chief executive officer Chew Shou Zi visited Jakarta and promised to invest billions of dollars in South-east Asia over the next three to five years. Wearing a traditional batik shirt, he shook hands with a key Indonesian minister and visited local mom-and-pop shops that had TikTok accounts.

That was a marked contrast to his experience earlier this year in Washington, where he underwent a hostile, five-hour hearing in Congress. Politicians grilled him on Chinese influence over the business as well as its videos’ impact on children’s mental health, and the company faces a possible ban ahead of the presidential elections.

TikTok Shop’s start in Indonesia, South-east Asia’s biggest economy, came as ByteDance was seeking to expand outside China, where it faces regulatory and economic challenges.

The company initially presented it as an underground feature for younger, in-the-know consumers in Indonesia. Through agents, it gathered hundreds of livestreamers, some of them just out of school. The presenters recorded themselves with their own mobile phones to sell items such as Tupperware and sunscreen. Launched during the month of Ramadan while Covid was still keeping many people at home, it was an immediate hit.

The operations have since grown more sophisticated as agencies like Mr Wang’s Flame Media connect brands with livestreaming hosts and set up studios. Some businesses are assigned a TikTok account manager who offers advice on content and promotions, while others are sent trained performers, or influencers, to help brands reach millennials and Gen Z-ers. Yet the videos have retained a somewhat amateur and improvised touch compared with the carefully staged accounts on Instagram, and that’s considered a big reason for its popularity: shoppers feel a closer, authentic connection with the seller.

“TikTok has the big advantage using their creators because it’s more entertaining, it’s more natural,” said David Nugroho, CEO of Jakarta-based DCT Agency, which manages 600 TikTok personalities and is one of the biggest TikTok Shop partners in the country.

Today, TikTok says it has more than 100 million monthly users in Indonesia, who on average spend more than 100 minutes on the app every day.