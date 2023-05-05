How does TikTok really work? We still don’t know and that’s a problem

In March, TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi won fans in his native Singapore for grace under pressure during five hours of grilling in the US Congress. American lawmakers and media, less impressed, found him “evasive” and called for a ban of the app.

American xenophobia may have played a role, but congressional hostility reflects a more persistent concern: a perception, not limited to America, that TikTok lacks transparency. Questions endure about the algorithm, content moderation, data privacy and security – and whether Mr Chew or TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company, ByteDance, is ultimately in charge.