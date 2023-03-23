Singaporean TikTok CEO’s hearing begins at US Congress over China ties

WASHINGTON - US lawmakers began their hearing on Thursday of TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi over the company’s alleged ties to the Chinese government and its danger to young people, as the popular video sharing app faces a ban in its biggest market.

“TikTok has repeatedly chosen the path for more control, more surveillance and more manipulation. Your platform should be banned,” Ms Cathy McMorris Rodgers, chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said as she began the hearing.

Mr Chew, a Singaporean, is facing tough questions from lawmakers.

His testimony before Congress will also cap a week of actions by the Chinese company aimed at convincing Americans and their lawmakers that the app creates economic value and supports free speech.