TikTok turns to South-east Asia to drive new growth

Far away from the tough scrutiny he faced in Washington, DC, TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi was milking the crowd as he was feted at an event in Indonesia this month.

Dressed in a traditional batik shirt, the Singaporean embraced an enthusiastic audience in the capital Jakarta. Amid flashing disco lights and upbeat music, he declared to applause from government officials and fans that TikTok would “invest billions” in South-east Asia. Indonesia specifically would receive US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) in investment from TikTok over the next five years, he said.