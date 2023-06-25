TikTok turns to South-east Asia to drive new growth

Viral app’s parent ByteDance targets large Indonesian market but faces growing regulatory scrutiny around the world

Mercedes Ruehl

TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi delivers his opening speech during the TikTok Southeast Asia Impact Forum 2023 in Jakarta on June 15. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Far away from the tough scrutiny he faced in Washington, DC, TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi was milking the crowd as he was feted at an event in Indonesia this month.

Dressed in a traditional batik shirt, the Singaporean embraced an enthusiastic audience in the capital Jakarta. Amid flashing disco lights and upbeat music, he declared to applause from government officials and fans that TikTok would “invest billions” in South-east Asia. Indonesia specifically would receive US$10 billion (S$13.5 billion) in investment from TikTok over the next five years, he said.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top