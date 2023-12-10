Tech's impact: How it will transform our lives and influence social trends

Mr Christian Tan, 21, can’t imagine life without technology.

Most of his daily tasks are enabled by tech – from catching up with friends via video calls to conducting research for school assignments.

While the final-year polytechnic student is savvy, he’s also wary: “We need to be more vigilant to avoid scams and other online risks.

“But I’m hopeful. I think tech advancements will change the way we live for the better.”

This mix of caution and optimism extends to businesses today. While many may have adopted a wait-and-see approach in the past, there is a growing willingness to try out innovative technologies to enhance efficiency.

About 86 per cent of global businesses expect increased adoption of new technologies to drive transformation within their organisations, revealed the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Future of Jobs report.

Take the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to boost workplace productivity. Research by consulting firm McKinsey & Co this year found that automating tasks using generative AI and other technologies can save up to 70 per cent of employees’ time.