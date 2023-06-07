SINGAPORE - Movers and shakers in artificial intelligence (AI) have allied with the authorities here to tackle pressing issues in AI such as bias, copyright and its susceptibility to lying.

The AI Verify Foundation comprises at least 60 global industry players and it was announced on Wednesday by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo at the Asia Tech x Singapore conference being held at Capella Singapore on Sentosa from June 6-9.

The Singapore-based foundation includes the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), tech giants Google and Microsoft, and well-known companies that handle AI, including DBS, Meta and Adobe.

They will discuss AI standards and best practices, and create a neutral platform for collaboration on governing AI, said IMDA.

Members of the foundation will contribute to a software toolkit developed by IMDA that analyses datasets and AI code to check for bias, transparency and AI-related issues. The AI Verify toolkit attracted interest from companies such as IBM and Dell when it was piloted in 2022. The toolkit, now available to all companies, helps check the quality of their AI algorithms based on principles laid out by the foundation, including how well an AI can explain its decision-making process, for transparency.

The not-for-profit foundation has set its sights on generative AI, which is capable of creating text, images and other content when prompted, and has come into the mainstream since ChatGPT was launched to the public in 2022.

Generative AI is the foundation on which other apps are built. As more companies integrate generative AI models into their services, questions are being raised about the safety and reliability of machines that appear to have a mind of their own.

Six risks in AI were highlighted in a report by IMDA and Temasek-backed AI software firm Aicadium. These include mistakes created by AI, such as false responses that are deceptively convincing or incorrect answers to medical questions. The report also mentioned how ChatGPT fabricated a sexual harassment scandal and accused a law professor, who had no one to turn to, to clear his name.

AI models may also be inherently biased if the training dataset is skewed. When prompted to create an image of an “American person”, image generators would typically illustrate a light-skinned person. Individuals with ragged clothes and primitive tools are created when prompted with “African worker”, the report added.