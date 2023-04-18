Sustainable aviation, fresher produce: 7 ways our lives could change in the future

It’s morning in 2030. You’re home having breakfast – a plate of nasi lemak, with fried chicken wings cultivated from animal cells.

Your artificial intelligence-enabled voice assistant reads the news to you. Like the rest of your home, it is powered by batteries which store and supply green energy all year round.

You head out to your car, which is electric, perhaps even self-driving.

Far-fetched? Such sustainable scenarios, driven by transformational and innovative technologies, are already in the works. It will be critical if the world is to survive into the future. For the planet to sustain itself, it needs to achieve the global goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We are at a critical juncture where we can change the trajectory of our collective future,” says Dr Steve Howard, vice-chairman, sustainability, Temasek, who holds a doctorate in ecophysiology and environmental physics based on research in Kenya.

“This is why Temasek is committed to act with urgency to invest in the future we want.”

It is putting its money, know-how and influence to work. Over the past decade, the Singapore-headquartered global investment company says it has formed new teams to build deep in-house capabilities and future-centric skill sets, including sustainability.

Temasek has identified seven focus areas within the megatrend of sustainable living, where it can make a positive environmental and social difference while delivering long-term financial returns.

“We need an economy-wide transformation if we are to get to net zero and forge a more sustainable future​,” says Dr Howard. “Change needs to happen across all sectors, including water, waste, food, energy, clean transportation, materials and built environment.

“Every single industry must get on the agenda.​”