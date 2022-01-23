Bold initiatives are in the works, as anxiety over climate crisis grows

What Mr Ethan Stewart saw on a leisurely trip to Bedok Jetty in 2018 remains seared in his memory. For the first time, he felt the raw extent of our environmental problems.

“It didn’t really hit me until I saw the waves hit the jetty — and the mass of trash that accompanied it,” says Mr Stewart, 22. “Plastic bottles, bags and more.”

As a Gen Zer (commonly defined as those born between 1996 and 2012), the English and linguistics student grew up under a cloud of concern over climate change.

What Mr Stewart saw that day was more than just an eyesore. The ocean is one of our largest natural carbon sinks, absorbing more carbon dioxide than it releases.

Studies like a 2019 report by US-based not-for-profit Centre for International Environmental Law have long warned that plastic waste dumped into the ocean impacts hopes of turning the tide on climate change.

It disrupts the marine ecosystem’s ability to remove and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The amount of plastic waste in the ocean could nearly triple by 2040, with up to 27 million tonnes of waste dumped into the ocean each year, a 2021 study by the United Nations Environment Programme estimates.

For Mr Stewart, the jetty incident fed his sense of insecurity. “It made me think: Even if I did my best on a personal level, what good would it do? It wouldn’t clean the ocean entirely, even if I behave responsibly for the rest of my life.”

Add to that the current pandemic uncertainties and a more volatile world, and it is little wonder that Mr Stewart and his peers fear for their future.