As global complexity grows, how can businesses better navigate uncertainty?

The post-pandemic world isn’t what Ms Amanda Wong, 29, envisioned it to be. She perceives life to have become more complicated than it was three years ago, leaving the digital marketer uneasy.

Ms Wong, who lives with her parents in a four-room Housing Board flat, elaborates: “Cost of living has been on our minds for a while now, with inflation and higher interest rates straining our household budget.

“Reports of extreme weather events due to climate change seem to be becoming more frequent too.” She’s also worried about job security with the rise of automation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Ms Wong’s concerns mirror those of businesses, which also face uncertainties amid rising complexity.

There are other issues on the horizon: